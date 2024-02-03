We use everything to the maximum, although there are more targets: Humeniuk on ammunition in the south

The defense forces, even in difficult conditions , are using all available ammunition to defeat the enemy to the maximum extent possible, while the number of targets is higher. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

When asked about the situation with the amount of ammunition in the south, Humeniuk replied: "Based on the results of our combat work, we see that even in such difficult conditions we manage to use everything we have to the maximum.

She noted that the Defense Forces are using artillery, counter-battery, and drones.

"The enemy highly appreciates the effectiveness of our work. We continue to destroy enemy positions and annoy the occupiers, including on the islands, where they are trying to deploy their observation posts to see and calculate further actions of the Defense Forces. Thus, even recognizing the lack of ammunition. But the shortage is in the sense of a really overwhelming number of targets over the available ammunition. That is, we just have a lot of work to do. If we could cover all that work with the ammunition we have available, we would be happy," said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reportedthat the lack of artillery ammunition and delays in Western aid will create uncertainty in Ukrainian operational plans and likely prompt Ukrainian forces to conserve equipment, which could force Ukrainian forces to prioritize certain areas of the front.