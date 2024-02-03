We use everything to the maximum, although there are more targets: Humeniuk on ammunition in the south

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 11266 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104271 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132060 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132263 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173275 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170446 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278051 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178086 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167063 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148755 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 36682 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100018 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 97326 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101485 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 52195 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 11266 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278051 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246382 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231562 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256970 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 16327 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132019 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104540 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104632 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120862 views
We use everything to the maximum, although there are more targets: Humeniuk on ammunition in the south

We use everything to the maximum, although there are more targets: Humeniuk on ammunition in the south

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36874 views

Defense forces maximize the use of all available ammunition to defeat the enemy, while there are more targets than ammunition.

The defense forces, even in difficult conditions  , are using all available ammunition to defeat the enemy to the maximum extent possible, while the number of targets is higher. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

When asked about the situation with the amount of ammunition in the south, Humeniuk replied: "Based on the results of our combat work, we see that even in such difficult conditions we manage to use everything we have to the maximum.

She noted that the Defense Forces are using artillery, counter-battery, and drones.

"The enemy highly appreciates the effectiveness of our work. We continue to destroy enemy positions and annoy the occupiers, including on the islands, where they are trying to deploy their observation posts to see and calculate further actions of the Defense Forces. Thus, even recognizing the lack of ammunition. But the shortage is in the sense of a really overwhelming number of targets over the available ammunition. That is, we just have a lot of work to do. If  we could  cover all that work with the ammunition we have available, we would be happy," said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reportedthat the lack of artillery ammunition and delays in Western aid will create uncertainty in Ukrainian operational plans and likely prompt Ukrainian forces to conserve equipment, which could force Ukrainian forces to prioritize certain areas of the front.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk

Contact us about advertising