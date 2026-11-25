Huawei was found guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud, but was not found guilty of the more serious charge of racketeering in a landmark case in the United States. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

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During the two-month trial, prosecutors accused the Chinese technology and telecommunications giant of lying, deceiving, and stealing in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Huawei's defense team argued that prosecutors had decided Huawei was a criminal organization and built their case on that basis, but that the company's success was driven by its own innovations.

Huawei said that the acquittal on the racketeering charge "confirms the lack of a factual basis for these allegations," adding that the company "will take all necessary legal action to protect its rights and interests."

Jurors in a Brooklyn court found Huawei guilty on 10 of the 12 counts, including conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions.

However, the jurors declined to find Huawei guilty of conspiracy to commit racketeering, as a conviction required them to find that the company had operated as a criminal enterprise.

Federal prosecutors in the United States first announced charges against Huawei in 2019, following the dramatic arrest in late 2018 of senior executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

Meng, also known as Cathy Meng, spent three years under detention in Canada before being released and returning to China as part of a deal with U.S. prosecutors.