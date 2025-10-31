Hryvnia strengthened: exchange rates for October 31

On Friday, October 31, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.97 hryvnias per dollar, and the euro exchange rate is 48.51 UAH, which strengthened the hryvnia by two kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.9701 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.7668 UAH per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is 11.42 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:20:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.20-41.70 UAH, the euro at 49.02-48.35 UAH;

at currency exchange points, the dollar is traded at 41.90-42.05; the euro at 48.80-49.05 UAH;

On the interbank market, the rates are 41.85-41.88 UAH/dollar and 48.43-48.45 UAH/euro.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the National Bank of Ukraine revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, lowering it to 1.9% from 2.1%. This is due to the energy deficit caused by Russian shelling and damage to the gas production system.