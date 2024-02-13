Hrynkevych case: SBI has a warrant to seize Morozyuk's property

The SBI has a warrant to seize the property of Sofia Morozyuk, the former fiancée of the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. The property in question is two apartments in Kyiv, an apartment in Kharkiv, and a land plot. This was reported by the SBI communications adviser Tetyana Sapian during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

"The investigation has all the necessary orders to seize the property of the family of the Lviv businessman. That is, we are talking about the husband, the wife, the son, the mother-in-law and the artist girlfriend with whom the son was engaged. Of course, we remember that in addition to the Lviv businessman and his son, three other Ukrainian citizens who cooperated with the Lviv businessman were suspected of fraud and participation in a criminal organization. That is, their property is also under arrest," Sapian said.

According to her, all the decisions to seize property have been sent to the Ministry of Justice, and after that, the data on the seizure will be entered into the register.

"I mean, I know that there are questions from journalists that the register does not yet contain the fact that the property has been seized. This takes a little more time, and soon it will be officially published, and we will be able to see that these are land plots in different regions of Ukraine: Kyiv region, Lviv region, Zakarpattia region, Lviv. These are premium cars that date back to 2022. Of course, the apartments themselves are registered in the names of the mother-in-law, wife, and son," Sapian said.

She also commented on the situation with Morozyuk's property, which was acquired during the full-scale war.

As for the artist bride, there is a court order to seize her property - two apartments in Kyiv, one in Kharkiv and a land plot. I would like to emphasize that the vast majority of this property was acquired during the war - Sapian noted.

Addendum

The State Bureau of Investigation has seized the property of the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

Also, initiated the issue of seizing the real estate of Roman Hrynkevych's former fiancée, Sonia Morozyuk, and another accomplice.

Ihor Hrynkevych is a suspect in two criminal cases. He was detained on December 29, 2023, for offering a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for assistance in returning property seized from companies he controlled during the investigation.

The day after his arrest, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on him. Hrynkevych was sent to custody with the possibility of bail. While in jail, Hrynkevych was served with a second notice of suspicion - of supplying low-quality clothing to the army.

In addition to Hrynkevych Sr., his son Roman Hrynkevych is also a suspect in the case of supplies for the army. He was detained in Odesa after being wanted. Now Roman Hrynkevych is also under arrest.