Hrynkevych case: SBI has a warrant to seize Morozyuk's property

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62013 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116173 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121437 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163522 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164695 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266611 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166798 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83105 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60741 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96515 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57607 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38649 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266613 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236951 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234037 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116176 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100021 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100475 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117001 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117670 views
Actual
Hrynkevych case: SBI has a warrant to seize Morozyuk's property

Hrynkevych case: SBI has a warrant to seize Morozyuk's property

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22080 views

The SBI has a warrant to seize the property of Sofia Morozyuk, the former fiancée of the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, including two apartments in Kyiv, an apartment in Kharkiv, and a land plot.

The SBI has a warrant to seize the property of Sofia Morozyuk, the former fiancée of the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. The property in question is two apartments in Kyiv, an apartment in Kharkiv, and a land plot. This was reported by the SBI communications adviser Tetyana Sapian during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

"The investigation has all the necessary orders to seize the property of the family of the Lviv businessman. That is, we are talking about the husband, the wife, the son, the mother-in-law and the artist girlfriend with whom the son was engaged. Of course, we remember that in addition to the Lviv businessman and his son, three other Ukrainian citizens who cooperated with the Lviv businessman were suspected of fraud and participation in a criminal organization. That is, their property is also under arrest," Sapian said.

According to her, all the decisions to seize property have been sent to the Ministry of Justice, and after that, the data on the seizure will be entered into the register.

"I mean, I know that there are questions from journalists that the register does not yet contain the fact that the property has been seized. This takes a little more time, and soon it will be officially published, and we will be able to see that these are land plots in different regions of Ukraine: Kyiv region, Lviv region, Zakarpattia region, Lviv. These are premium cars that date back to 2022. Of course, the apartments themselves are registered in the names of the mother-in-law, wife, and son," Sapian said.

She also commented on the situation with Morozyuk's property, which was acquired during the full-scale war.

As for the artist bride, there is a court order to seize her property - two apartments in Kyiv, one in Kharkiv and a land plot. I would like to emphasize that the vast majority of this property was acquired during the war

- Sapian noted.

Addendum

The State Bureau of Investigation has seized the property of the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

Also, initiated the issue of seizing the real estate of Roman Hrynkevych's former fiancée, Sonia Morozyuk, and another accomplice.

Ihor Hrynkevych is a suspect in two criminal cases. He was detained on December 29, 2023, for offering a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for assistance in returning property seized from companies he controlled during the investigation.

The day after his arrest, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on him. Hrynkevych was sent to custody with the possibility of bail. While in jail, Hrynkevych was served with a second notice of suspicion - of supplying low-quality clothing to the army.

In addition to Hrynkevych Sr., his son Roman Hrynkevych is also a suspect in the case of supplies for the army. He was detained in Odesa after being wanted. Now Roman Hrynkevych is also under arrest.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
pecherskyi-raionPechersk district
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising