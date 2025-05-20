How to get backup codes on Facebook to access the page: algorithm of actions

Backup codes are a set of 10 one-time codes that can be used to log in to your page. This is possible if there is no access to the main method of verification, such as via SMS or an authentication application. UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine about how to get backup codes in Facebook using the mobile version of the application.

Details

Each code can only be used once, which provides an additional level of security. It is recommended to store the codes in a safe place so that you can quickly restore access to your page if necessary. If you use all the codes or lose them, you can generate new ones.

Algorithm for obtaining codes in Facebook:

click on the profile icon in the upper right corner of the Facebook page;

select “Settings and privacy” then – “Settings”;

go to “Account Center”;

go to the “Password and security” section;

in the “Two-factor authentication” section, select the desired profile (you may need to enter a password);

then – “Additional methods” and click the “Recovery codes” button, then – the “Enable” or “Get codes” button.

