How to get backup codes on Facebook to access the page: algorithm of actions

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Selfish interests rule the world

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

How to get backup codes on Facebook to access the page: algorithm of actions

Kyiv

 

Facebook backup codes are a set of one-time login codes if you do not have access to SMS or the application. Learn how to get them through the mobile version of the application.

How to get backup codes on Facebook to access the page: algorithm of actions

Backup codes are a set of 10 one-time codes that can be used to log in to your page. This is possible if there is no access to the main method of verification, such as via SMS or an authentication application. UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine about how to get backup codes in Facebook using the mobile version of the application.

Details

Each code can only be used once, which provides an additional level of security. It is recommended to store the codes in a safe place so that you can quickly restore access to your page if necessary. If you use all the codes or lose them, you can generate new ones.

Algorithm for obtaining codes in Facebook:

  • click on the profile icon in the upper right corner of the Facebook page;
    • select “Settings and privacy” then – “Settings”;
      • go to “Account Center”;
        • go to the “Password and security” section;
          • in the “Two-factor authentication” section, select the desired profile (you may need to enter a password);
            • then – “Additional methods” and click the “Recovery codes” button, then – the “Enable” or “Get codes” button.

              Let us remind you

              The CPD warned Ukrainians about the distribution of a new fraudulent scheme in Telegram. Attackers offer Vodafone mobile operator users to replace SIM cards on behalf of the company via phishing links.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              SocietyTechnologiesNews from social networks
              Facebook
