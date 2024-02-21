Houthis claim to have shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone off Yemeni coast

The Houthis claimed to have shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone off the coast of Yemen. According to U.S. officials, the Pentagon is investigating the cause of the drone crash, The New York Times reports, UNN reports.

Details

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the MQ-9 Reaper drone had gone down.

Militants said they shot down a drone near the port city of al-Hudaydah in western Yemen.

If the Houthis' claims are confirmed, this will be the second time that the group has shot down an American drone since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

The downing of the Reaper drone, the mainstay of the US military's air surveillance fleet, was another escalation between the US and Iranian-backed groups in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

These episodes have intensified over the past two months, emphasizing the risk that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could escalate into a wider conflict.

Houthis attack British ship Rubymar with missiles, it sinks - media