Houthis attack British ship Rubymar with missiles, it sinks - media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92332 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109494 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156089 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252133 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174550 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165746 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226824 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39722 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74020 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42117 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34965 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67514 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252133 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226824 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238499 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225218 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67514 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74020 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113283 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114164 views
Houthis attack British ship Rubymar with missiles, it sinks - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29973 views

The British ship Rubymar was attacked by Houthi missiles in the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire and sinking of the ship after the crew evacuated.

In the Gulf of Aden, the British ship Rubymar was attacked by a missile, which caused a large fire and the ship went into a state of negative buoyancy. The ship simply began to sink. The captain of the ship noticed the critical damage in time and managed to evacuate with the entire crew to lifeboats. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the crew had to abandon the ship after it was attacked in the Gulf of Aden, for which the Yemeni Houthi paramilitary group claimed responsibility.

The British Maritime Trade Administration reported that an unnamed vessel that was damaged by the explosion was abandoned off the coast of Yemen.

According to the Lloyd's List Intelligence information service, the ship was hit by two missiles and sustained serious damage.

Some telegram channels are spreading a video showing the Rubymar ship allegedly sinking. The video requires additional verification.

New missile attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen: Houthis claim responsibility19.02.24, 14:19 • 25185 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
yemenYemen

