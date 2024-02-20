Houthis attack British ship Rubymar with missiles, it sinks - media

In the Gulf of Aden, the British ship Rubymar was attacked by a missile, which caused a large fire and the ship went into a state of negative buoyancy. The ship simply began to sink. The captain of the ship noticed the critical damage in time and managed to evacuate with the entire crew to lifeboats. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the crew had to abandon the ship after it was attacked in the Gulf of Aden, for which the Yemeni Houthi paramilitary group claimed responsibility.

The British Maritime Trade Administration reported that an unnamed vessel that was damaged by the explosion was abandoned off the coast of Yemen.

According to the Lloyd's List Intelligence information service, the ship was hit by two missiles and sustained serious damage.

Some telegram channels are spreading a video showing the Rubymar ship allegedly sinking. The video requires additional verification.

