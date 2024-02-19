ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96439 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110188 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152888 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252692 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174669 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165841 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30676 views
March 1, 06:23 PM • 27107 views
March 1, 07:32 PM • 34073 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 27157 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 24269 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252693 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227134 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 213055 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238740 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225437 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96439 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 69376 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75908 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113378 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114254 views
New missile attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen: Houthis claim responsibility

New missile attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen: Houthis claim responsibility

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25186 views

A Greek cargo ship reported a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden and requested military assistance, while another commercial vessel was abandoned by its crew after being attacked by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

A Greek-flagged cargo ship owned by the United States reported a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden and called for military assistance, according to British maritime security company Ambrey. At the same time , the crew of another commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden abandoned the ship after the attack, for which the Houthis claimed responsibility, UNN writes, citing Sky News and BBC News.

Details

The crew of Greek-flagged cargo ship owned by the United States was not injured in the incident, which occurred 93 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen, the Ambrey report said.

In addition, the United Kingdom's Office of Maritime Trade Operations reportedly received a report of an explosion near a ship east of Yemen.

This happened after the Yemeni Houthis claimed that they had caused "catastrophic damage" to the British ship in the Gulf of Aden and that it was at risk of sinking.

A Houthi military spokesman says that the UK-registered cargo ship Rubymar, flying the Belizean flag, is at risk of sinking after being hit by a missile, BBC News reports .

According to BBC News, citing authorities, the crew of a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden abandoned the ship after an attack claimed by the Yemeni Houthi movement.

Thus, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Agency reported that an unnamed vessel was abandoned off the coast of Yemen after it was damaged by an explosion.

Lloyd's List Intelligence reported that Rubymar was hit by two missiles.

Addendum

Iranian-backed Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November, which they say is a demonstration of support for the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks have prompted many shipping companies to stop using the most important waterway, which accounts for about 12% of global maritime trade.

In response, last month, U.S. and British troops began launching air strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled western Yemen, the BBC reports .

EU launches military operation in the Red Sea19.02.24, 13:10 • 24233 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World

