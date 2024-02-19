New missile attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen: Houthis claim responsibility

A Greek-flagged cargo ship owned by the United States reported a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden and called for military assistance, according to British maritime security company Ambrey. At the same time , the crew of another commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden abandoned the ship after the attack, for which the Houthis claimed responsibility, UNN writes, citing Sky News and BBC News.

Details

The crew of Greek-flagged cargo ship owned by the United States was not injured in the incident, which occurred 93 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen, the Ambrey report said.

In addition, the United Kingdom's Office of Maritime Trade Operations reportedly received a report of an explosion near a ship east of Yemen.

This happened after the Yemeni Houthis claimed that they had caused "catastrophic damage" to the British ship in the Gulf of Aden and that it was at risk of sinking.

A Houthi military spokesman says that the UK-registered cargo ship Rubymar, flying the Belizean flag, is at risk of sinking after being hit by a missile, BBC News reports .

According to BBC News, citing authorities, the crew of a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden abandoned the ship after an attack claimed by the Yemeni Houthi movement.

Thus, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Agency reported that an unnamed vessel was abandoned off the coast of Yemen after it was damaged by an explosion.

Lloyd's List Intelligence reported that Rubymar was hit by two missiles.

Addendum

Iranian-backed Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November, which they say is a demonstration of support for the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks have prompted many shipping companies to stop using the most important waterway, which accounts for about 12% of global maritime trade.

In response, last month, U.S. and British troops began launching air strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled western Yemen, the BBC reports .

