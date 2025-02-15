Hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia region: two people killed and one wounded

Terrorists carried out 468 attacks on ten settlements of Zaporizhzhya region during the day, causing significant destruction and civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Two people were killed and another person was wounded in the attacks in Pologivsky district.

The occupants conducted five air strikes on Gulyaypol and used 279 drones to attack a number of settlements, including Lysohirka, Malokaterinivka, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. In addition, Kamianske and Novodarivka came under rocket artillery fire, and 174 more artillery attacks were recorded in several communities in the region.

At least 36 damaged residential buildings are known to have been damaged, and the response to the attacks is underway.

