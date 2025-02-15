Hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia region: two people killed and one wounded

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6565 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50487 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106158 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117664 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101108 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153509 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110247 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88865 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85350 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45054 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153509 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144152 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45054 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85350 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134320 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136223 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164467 views
Hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia region: two people killed and one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34497 views

The occupiers carried out 468 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, drones and artillery. The shelling killed two people and damaged 36 residential buildings.

Terrorists carried out 468 attacks on ten settlements of Zaporizhzhya region during the day, causing significant destruction and civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Two people were killed and another person was wounded in the attacks in Pologivsky district. 

The occupants conducted five air strikes on Gulyaypol and used 279 drones to attack a number of settlements, including Lysohirka, Malokaterinivka, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. In addition, Kamianske and Novodarivka came under rocket artillery fire, and 174 more artillery attacks were recorded in several communities in the region. 

At least 36 damaged residential buildings are known to have been damaged, and the response to the attacks is underway.

One person killed in Russian air strike on village in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA10.02.25, 20:20 • 26218 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising