One person killed in Russian air strike on village in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A 29-year-old man was killed in the village of Tavriyske, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a Russian air strike. The attack also caused the destruction of private houses, damage to non-residential buildings and cars.
It has become known about one person killed as a result of the attack of Russian troops on the village of Tavriyske in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov on Monday, UNN reports.
A 29-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on Tavriyske
The head of the RMA clarified that private houses were destroyed in the village, non-residential buildings and cars were damaged.
Recall
As UNN previously reported , in Zaporizhzhia region, Russians launched up to 10 strikes with multiple rocket launchers on a frontline settlement.
Russian troops strike 11 times in Stepnohirsk: private houses damaged09.02.25, 18:55 • 32522 views