Russian troops strike 11 times in Stepnohirsk: private houses damaged

On Sunday, February 9, Russian invaders struck 11 times at the frontline settlement of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

As of now, there is confirmed information about damage to 8 private houses, - the statement said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Recall

On February 8, the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov reported that the enemy used guided aerial bombs against frontline settlements. Residents are urged to stay in safe places until the ceasefire is lifted.