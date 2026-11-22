Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota have announced the recall of approximately 1.6 million vehicles due to the risk of Takata airbag inflators rupturing. The companies plan to replace the potentially dangerous components, although no accidents or injuries linked to the new recall have been reported so far. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Honda is recalling 810,592 cars and SUVs in the United States, while Toyota is recalling about 790,000 vehicles worldwide, 314,000 of them in the United States.

The issue concerns Takata airbag inflators, which can deteriorate over time and pose a danger when deployed

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the manufacturers detected early signs of component deterioration and decided to take preventive action.

Which vehicles are subject to the recall

Toyota is recalling certain 2003–2008 Corolla vehicles, 2005–2006 Tundra vehicles, 2005–2007 Sequoia vehicles, 2016–2017 4Runner vehicles, as well as several Lexus models.

For Honda, the recall covers certain 2013 Accord vehicles, 2012–2013 Civic and CR-V vehicles, as well as 2013 Acura ILX and RDX vehicles.

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The new campaign is a continuation of the large-scale problem involving Takata airbags.

Since 2009, faulty inflators have been linked to at least 28 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the United States. At least 20 of those killed were in Honda vehicles.

At the same time, the current recall concerns a different type of inflator equipped with a special material designed to absorb moisture.

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