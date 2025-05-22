$41.440.05
The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 6082 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 64429 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 143881 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 130185 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 136532 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 275253 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 115517 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 142751 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 319399 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 89733 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Russians struck Kharkiv with a missile: initial details

May 21, 11:51 PM • 25432 views

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW

May 22, 01:47 AM • 23824 views

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine

May 22, 02:18 AM • 25331 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

04:46 AM • 28696 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

05:39 AM • 29993 views
Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 94251 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 275237 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 227539 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 319388 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 277158 views
Brent Crude

The Guardian

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Football

Elections

Hitler serves as a warning: European People's Party under criticism for rapprochement with the far right

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The European People's Party is criticized for its rightward shift after the elections. Party leader Manfred Weber emphasizes the importance of avoiding the mistakes of the past, such as Adolf Hitler's rise to power. The politician is seeking cooperation with centrist political forces.

Hitler serves as a warning: European People's Party under criticism for rapprochement with the far right

The head of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, promises to find a balance, which can be helped by cooperation with centrist parties. UNN reports with reference to Рolitico.

Details

Manfred Weber claims that the European People's Party (EPP) has a huge mandate to implement right-wing programs. However, the EPP should do this without making the same mistakes that the German conservatives made in the 1930s, when they allowed Adolf Hitler to come to power.

"Bearing in mind my German history with Weimar and the Nazi regime, the real historical mistake was giving executive power to far-right politicians, and that is a red line for us," he said.

The EPP is home to heavyweights such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Since the June elections last year, it controls the main EU institutions – the Commission, the Parliament and the Council – and thus controls a number of decisions.

Romania's president-elect denied the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine — Politico21.05.25, 16:47 • 3072 views

But critical remarks have been traced towards the EPP for a long time. Socialists, liberals and "greens" point to the slope of this political force to the right - in politics, as well as in rhetoric - especially after the parliamentary elections that took place in June last year.

But the representative of the party leader and the Christian Social Union (the Bavarian sister party of Merz's CDU), recalled that the election results occurred after a surge of far-right forces. Weber noted that the 2024 elections gave the EPP the largest number of MEPs, - this trend signals that citizens want radical right-wing answers to their problems.

Weber believes that in key issues such as defense, foreign policy and the budget, "there is no way to achieve anything... to develop Europe together with the far right." The ideal scenario, according to Manfred Weber, is to cooperate with centrist parties.

Let us remind you

In the elections in Portugal, the center-right coalition won, receiving 86 seats.

UNN reported that in Poland, Rafal Tszaskowski won in the first round of the presidential elections, but the second round with Karol Nawrocki will determine the future of the country and relations with Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Portugal
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
