Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrage

Users of the social network X are actively expressing support for Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych after his disqualification at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. They criticize the actions of the International Olympic Committee and emphasize double standards in the rules. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On the IOC's page on X, comments under the relevant post were filled with outrage and support for Heraskevych. At the same time, IOC President Kirsty Coventry has already restricted access to comments, closing the possibility of public discussion.

The situation highlights the growing public outcry surrounding the disqualification of the Ukrainian athlete and questions of fairness regarding competition rules.

It should be recalled that Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified due to a "memory helmet" that the athlete used in the competition. The IOC considered that its design did not comply with equipment rules, although the athlete and part of the Ukrainian team insist that it was a symbolic gesture of remembrance and contained no rule violations.

Context

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "memory helmet" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.

"When you are with Ukraine, you win!" - Ukrposhta issued a postage stamp with Vladyslav Heraskevych