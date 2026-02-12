Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrage

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 12059 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 20406 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 18545 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 23423 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 22585 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 22227 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23693 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28767 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74518 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49985 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
98%
729mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 18554 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 14545 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first documentFebruary 12, 02:42 PM • 12083 views
In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detainedPhoto04:48 PM • 7968 views
Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left Germany06:46 PM • 4242 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 36378 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 78398 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 69596 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 72816 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 79819 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Shevchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 14589 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 18602 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 44392 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 38683 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 40326 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
The Diplomat

Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

X users express support for Vladyslav Heraskevych after his disqualification from the 2026 Winter Olympics. The IOC disqualified the athlete due to a "helmet of remembrance," which, according to the committee, did not comply with equipment rules.

Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrage

Users of the social network X are actively expressing support for Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych after his disqualification at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. They criticize the actions of the International Olympic Committee and emphasize double standards in the rules. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On the IOC's page on X, comments under the relevant post were filled with outrage and support for Heraskevych. At the same time, IOC President Kirsty Coventry has already restricted access to comments, closing the possibility of public discussion.

The situation highlights the growing public outcry surrounding the disqualification of the Ukrainian athlete and questions of fairness regarding competition rules.

It should be recalled that Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified due to a "memory helmet" that the athlete used in the competition. The IOC considered that its design did not comply with equipment rules, although the athlete and part of the Ukrainian team insist that it was a symbolic gesture of remembrance and contained no rule violations.

Context

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "memory helmet" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.

"When you are with Ukraine, you win!" - Ukrposhta issued a postage stamp with Vladyslav Heraskevych12.02.26, 22:57 • 990 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietySportsPoliticsOlympics
War in Ukraine