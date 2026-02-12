"When you are with Ukraine, you win!" - Ukrposhta issued a postage stamp with Vladyslav Heraskevych

Ukrposhta has issued a stamp featuring Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the IOC disqualified for his "helmet of remembrance." This was announced by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, as reported by UNN.

We have refined the design so that it does not violate international laws, and we have taken into account almost all your wishes. Now we want to officially dedicate this stamp to our Olympian Vladyslav Heraskevych! Since we are not a private business, we do not have the right to direct donations or charitable assistance, as this would reduce budget revenues (and we know that taxes are sacred). But we have produced 50 unique numbered stamps – we will hand them over to Vladyslav free of charge. I think with his signature, he will be able to raise certain resources at auctions - Smilianskyi reported.

Let's add

A sheet of 9 stamps "When you are with Ukraine - you win!" is already available for purchase on the Ukrposhta website. Its cost is 700 hryvnias.

Strong actions do not always bring medals. And sport sometimes becomes more than just sport. Today, Ukrposhta is issuing a stamp with Vladyslav Heraskevych. As a sign of support and respect. As a record of the moment when an athlete became the voice of the entire country. There are things that cannot be disqualified. Dignity. Memory. Loyalty to the Motherland. And these are worth more than any gold in the world - stated in the description.

Recall

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of remembrance" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.

The International Skating Union did not allow Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei to compete in his equipment. Handei's helmet had an inscription by Lina Kostenko: "Where there is heroism, there is no ultimate defeat." Earlier, freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar and skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych were also banned from using their own equipment.