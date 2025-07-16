Heat will recede for a short time: weather forecast in Ukraine for July 17-18 16 July 2025

In Ukraine, hot weather is expected on Thursday, July 17. However, the next day, Friday, July 18, the air temperature will drop in some regions. Showers with thunderstorms will occur in places, warned folk weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Weather in Ukraine on July 17-18

Tomorrow, July 17, moderate temperatures will prevail in western Ukraine, Sumy, Poltava regions, and even partly in Dnipropetrovsk region. +20…+27 degrees are expected. In the rest of Ukraine, during the day, +27+32 degrees, in the east and in some places in the south, +32…+36 degrees - Didenko reported.

The weather forecaster also reported that short-term rains with thunderstorms, in places with squalls and hail, will pass in the western regions, Sumy, Poltava regions. In the evening, rains will pass in Kharkiv and Odesa regions. In the rest of Ukraine - no precipitation.

On Friday, July 18, in most regions of Ukraine, the air temperature will drop to +20…+26 degrees. In the south, +25…+29 degrees are expected. Only in Zaporizhzhia, up to +33 degrees are expected. Also, in the far east of Ukraine, strong heat is expected on Friday.

And also, heavy rains will pass on July 18 in the west, north, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy regions, and at night in Odesa region. Unfortunately, the southern part and mostly the eastern part will continue to suffer from excessively dry weather - Didenko reported.

Weather in Kyiv on July 17-18

In Kyiv, on Thursday, July 17, +26…+27 degrees are expected during the day. No precipitation is expected. On July 18, heavy rains and a decrease in air temperature to +20…+23 degrees are expected.

This is - for a short time, summer will take its toll - the weather forecaster warned.

Addition

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 5.1% due to heat and low efficiency of solar power plants. 8 settlements in two regions were de-energized due to bad weather.