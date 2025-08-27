Heat returns: where to expect rain and rising temperatures today

On Wednesday, August 27, the weather in Ukraine will begin to change. No rain is expected in most regions, and the air temperature will rise. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, today will be without precipitation, only in Chernihiv and Sumy regions will there be a short-term rain in places.

The wind will be south-westerly, westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature during the day will be 19-24 degrees Celsius. In the south of the country it will be warmer – +23-28 during the day.

In Kyiv region today, no precipitation, wind mostly westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 19-24°.

In Kyiv, the air will warm up to 21-23° during the day.

Recall

On August 27, Ukrainians celebrate Ukrainian Salo Day, established in 2015, and National Banana Lovers Day. Also on this day, World Rock Paper Scissors Day and International Boxing Day, moved to August 27 in 2019, are celebrated.

