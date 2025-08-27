Heat returns: where to expect rain and rising temperatures today

$41.430.15
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 40955 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 76092 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 50765 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 114719 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 140022 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 138570 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 56511 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152854 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63553 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56838 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Popular news
I wish them great success: Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagementAugust 26, 07:35 PM • 3670 views
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against UkraineVideoAugust 26, 08:53 PM • 8628 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters11:58 PM • 5226 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine01:39 AM • 5550 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 5304 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 40958 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 41650 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 114725 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 138573 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 169523 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 10728 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 61372 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 112703 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 134965 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 62908 views
Heat returns: where to expect rain and rising temperatures today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

On August 27, a change in weather is expected in Ukraine: most regions will be without precipitation, and the air temperature will rise. Only in Chernihiv and Sumy regions is short-term rain possible in places.

Heat returns: where to expect rain and rising temperatures today

On Wednesday, August 27, the weather in Ukraine will begin to change. No rain is expected in most regions, and the air temperature will rise. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, today will be without precipitation, only in Chernihiv and Sumy regions will there be a short-term rain in places.

The wind will be south-westerly, westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature during the day will be 19-24 degrees Celsius. In the south of the country it will be warmer – +23-28 during the day.

In Kyiv region today, no precipitation, wind mostly westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 19-24°.

In Kyiv, the air will warm up to 21-23° during the day.

Recall

On August 27, Ukrainians celebrate Ukrainian Salo Day, established in 2015, and National Banana Lovers Day. Also on this day, World Rock Paper Scissors Day and International Boxing Day, moved to August 27 in 2019, are celebrated.

