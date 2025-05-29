Head of the Presidential Office discussed preparations for negotiations with the Russian Federation with advisors to EU leaders: details

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a conversation with advisors to the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy. The topic was preparation for negotiations with the Russian side. The head of the Presidential Office emphasized that it is important that representatives of the United States and Europe are at the negotiating table, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a telephone conversation with the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Jonathan Powell, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor Günther Sautter, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn, and Diplomatic Advisor to the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy Pietro Carini.

The parties discussed diplomatic work to achieve a just and lasting peace and preparations for negotiations with the Russian side.

Yermak emphasized that Russia has not yet submitted to Ukraine the so-called "memorandum" with its vision of steps towards a ceasefire, although there was an agreement to do so after the completion of the exchange of prisoners. At the same time, the Russian side has already received a document reflecting the Ukrainian position.

The head of the Office of the President noted that for the effectiveness of the next meeting, Ukraine must receive a document from Russia before it begins, as well as understand the composition of the Russian delegation.

"Ukraine is ready to be at the next meeting, but we want to have a constructive discussion. This means that it is important to receive the Russian draft. There is enough time - four days are enough to prepare and send documents," he added.

Yermak also noted that he informed US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff about Ukraine's position. The head of the Presidential Office emphasized that it is important that representatives of the United States and Europe are at the negotiating table.

Russia has offered to hold a new round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2. During the first round, the Russian delegation was headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.

As UNN reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on a ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to submit their document to Ukraine for processing.