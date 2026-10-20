He opened fire at the Pechersk District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center: the “shooter” was formally charged and faces life imprisonment

In Kyiv today, a man who opened fire at one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, wounding three police officers and three military personnel, was notified of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 19, while checking data in the "Oberih" system, a joint notification group consisting of police officers and military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center established that the Kyiv resident was wanted for evading mobilization.

At approximately 18:45, he was taken to the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. There, the man fired at least seven aimed shots from a combat pistol, which he carried without the required permit.

All six wounded people were hospitalized. One police officer and one military serviceman are in intensive care in serious condition.

The man was detained.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that during a search of his residence, an arsenal of unregistered weapons and ammunition was found: automatic weapons, smoothbore and rifled firearms, ammunition of various calibers, and a combat hand grenade.

The detainee was notified of suspicion of a completed attempt on the intentional murder of two or more persons in connection with the performance of their official duties, an encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition (Part 2 of Article 15, Clauses 1 and 8 of Part 2 of Article 115, Article 348, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him in the form of detention is currently being decided.

He violated the mobilization law and opened fire during an inspection at a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center — what is known about the “Pechersk shooter”

To remind you

As UNN reported, a shooting occurred inside a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv’s Pechersk district, wounding three police officers and three military personnel.