Harris did not invite Vance for a polite visit to the vice president's residence before the inauguration

Harris did not invite Vance for a polite visit to the vice president's residence before the inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26567 views

The future US Vice President J.D. Vance did not receive an invitation from Kamala Harris to visit the vice president's residence before the inauguration. Harris' team explains this by the absence of such a tradition during the pandemic.

J.D. Vance, who will become vice president of the United States under Donald Trump's new term, did not receive an invitation from Kamala Harris to an official meeting or tour of the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory before moving there on January 20.

This was reported by CBS News, UNN.

Details

This will be the first visit of Vance, his wife Usha, and their three young children to this Queen Anne style house, which has been home to U.S. Vice Presidents since the 1970s.

Relocation requests and no invitation

In November, Usha Vance reached out to the Harris team through intermediaries with questions about the details of what would be needed to keep the children safe in the new home.

Their children are Evan, Vivek and Mirabel. Initially, these requests were rejected by Harris' political appointee, but later there was communication between the Vance team and the Navy officials in charge of the residence.

Before Christmas, the Navy officials provided a tour of the residence, discussed the layout of the house, logistical issues, and practical matters related to the Vance's move.

Lack of invitation tradition during the pandemic

People close to Harris defend her decision not to invite Vance, noting that she herself was unable to visit the residence before her inauguration in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the events following the storming of the Capitol. At the time, Donald Trump refused to concede his election defeat.

Advisers to then-Vice President Mike Pence deny that an invitation was extended and note that Pence quietly made it possible for Harris and her husband to visit in the final days of the Trump administration, although this was done in private due to Trump's resistance to accepting the new administration.

The tradition of invitations and the situation in 2016No official meeting between Pence and Harris took place, sources confirmed. In 2016, after the election, Joe Biden and his wife Jill hosted the Pence's at their residence at the Naval Observatory.

We are very grateful for the hospitality of the Vice President and the Second Lady today

Pence said at the time.

Harris did not move into the Naval Observatory residence until April 2021, three months after her inauguration, because the house needed repairs.

Recall

Earlier, Vance spoke about possible territorial concessions in the war with Russia.

He also said that Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine may include the creation of a “demilitarized zone” in the territories occupied by Russia. At that time, Ukraine would have to refuse to join NATO. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising