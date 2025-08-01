Hamas will not negotiate with Israel until the humanitarian situation in Gaza improves

Hamas told mediators that it would not participate in negotiations with Israel until the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip improved. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has already arrived in the Middle East, as negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage release between Israel and Hamas have reached a dead end.

Israel and the US have formed a new agreement due to Hamas's intransigence, recognizing the need to change the negotiation format. It is necessary to move from a framework of releasing some hostages to a format that will include the release of all hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and the demilitarization of Gaza. - a source told The Jerusalem Post after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Steve Witkoff.

It is noted that Israel and the US will work to increase humanitarian aid while continuing military operations in Gaza. In particular, Witkoff and Netanyahu likely discussed ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, the return of hostages from Hamas captivity, and Iran.

Israel may annex part of Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a peace deal. Israeli cabinet member Zeev Elkin stated that territorial loss is the most painful for the enemy.

Trump blames Iran for derailing Israel-Hamas talks