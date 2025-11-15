$42.060.00
Hamas tightens control over Gaza despite international talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Despite international talks on post-war settlement, Hamas is strengthening its influence in Gaza, controlling economic and administrative processes. Local residents report the group's expanded control over prices and collection of payments, while foreign states insist on its disarmament.

Hamas tightens control over Gaza despite international talks

In Gaza, the return of Hamas control is becoming increasingly evident, despite ongoing international negotiations on a post-war settlement. Residents report an increasing influence of the group on economic and administrative processes, while foreign states insist on its disarmament and withdrawal from power. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Amidst the formation of US plans for the future of Gaza, Hamas is strengthening its presence in territories that Israel left after announcing a ceasefire. Local residents say the group is expanding its control – from regulating food prices to collecting payments for imported goods, including fuel and cigarettes.

UN Security Council begins negotiations on US draft for international forces in Gaza06.11.25, 22:15 • 3641 view

After the withdrawal of Israeli forces, Hamas quickly returned to a number of areas, carrying out harsh punishments against those it accused of cooperating with Israel or other crimes. Despite the demands of foreign partners to disarm and withdraw from governing the sector, the group is effectively strengthening administrative control.

Ismail al-Thawabta, head of Hamas's press office, rejected accusations of imposing new taxes.

Hamas handed over the remains of another hostage from Gaza to Israel08.11.25, 07:59 • 3834 views

Reports of Hamas taxing cigarettes and fuel are inaccurate 

– he stated, emphasizing that the leadership performs only humanitarian and administrative functions and tries to stabilize prices.

He also confirmed his readiness to transfer power in the event of the creation of a transitional administration: "Our goal is for the transition to go smoothly."

Local traders and consumers talk about the chaotic state of the market. Hatem Abu Dalal, a shopping center owner, explains high prices by the shortage of goods and the activity of inspectors who try to regulate the market.

Turkey mediates talks on Hamas militants in Gaza – Reuters10.11.25, 19:37 • 11705 views

The US plan, initiated by President Donald Trump, secured a ceasefire on October 10 and the release of the last hostages. The document provides for the creation of a transitional government, the deployment of multinational security forces, the disarmament of Hamas, and the launch of reconstruction.

However, as Reuters reports, the de facto division of Gaza looks increasingly real, as Israeli troops still hold more than half of the territory, and the plan's progress faces resistance.

US plans to build large military base near Gaza to house 10,000 troops - Bloomberg12.11.25, 00:48 • 4364 views

Almost all two million residents live in areas where Hamas has maintained full control since 2007, after the removal of the Palestinian Authority.

The longer the international community waits, the stronger Hamas becomes 

– noted analyst Ghait al-Omari, emphasizing that Hamas demonstratively proves its indispensability.

Mediators propose plan to withdraw Hamas militants from Rafah to preserve truce – Reuters06.11.25, 18:49 • 3097 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Turkey
United States
Gaza Strip