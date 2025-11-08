Hamas handed over the remains of another hostage from Gaza to Israel

On Friday, November 7, Hamas handed over the body of another alleged hostage from the Gaza Strip to Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Details

The body was handed over through the mediation of the Red Cross. As before, the coffin with the deceased was delivered to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification. IDF representatives accompany the families of the deceased.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Palestinian militant group claims the remains belong to a kidnapped soldier. The coffin was met with a guard of honor, and about 100 people attended the ceremony.

If experts confirm that these are indeed the remains of an Israeli hostage, Hamas will still have five bodies of deceased Israelis.

As part of the October 9 ceasefire agreement, Hamas released all 20 living hostages and handed over the remains of 22 deceased. According to The Times of Israel, the group also returned a body that turned out not to be a hostage, and in another case, the remains of a deceased hostage, part of which the Israel Defense Forces had already recovered in December 2023.

Recall

Through the Red Cross, the Hamas movement handed over to the Israel Defense Forces a coffin with the remains of a 19-year-old hostage who was abducted by militants on October 7, 2023. He was the last deceased hostage with US citizenship held in the Gaza Strip.

