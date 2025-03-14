Hamas is ready to release a hostage and return the bodies of four dead
The Hamas group announced the release of one hostage with dual citizenship and the return of the bodies of four dead prisoners. This is happening against the background of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
The terrorist group Hamas announced on Friday that it had decided to release one hostage who holds US and Israeli citizenship. The militants will also return the bodies of four hostages with dual citizenship who died in captivity. This is reported by France24, writes UNN.
Hamas did not immediately specify when the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the transfer of the four bodies would take place. In turn, other countries participating in the agreement did not immediately confirm the statement of the militants.
This statement came against the backdrop of negotiations to try to reach the next stage of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Their first phase ended two weeks ago.
In a separate statement, Hamas official Husam Badran confirmed Hamas's intention to fully implement the ceasefire agreement in all its phases. At the same time, he warned that any deviation from this course by Israel would have consequences.
In turn, Israel is pressuring the militants to agree to extend the first phase of the ceasefire. Hamas wants to start negotiations on a more complex second phase, which would involve the release of the remaining hostages from Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli troops and a lasting peace.
US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Whitkoff has arrived in Qatar to join talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at extending the current fragile ceasefire in Gaza.
Viktoff will meet on Wednesday with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Earlier, the diplomat praised Qatar for its "outstanding" mediation efforts. He also noted that Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also been helpful in this process.
The other day, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered the Israeli Electric Company to immediately stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip. In this way, Jerusalem is trying to increase pressure on the region, where 59 hostages kidnapped from Israel are still being held.