Hamas considers Trump's ceasefire proposal in Gaza

The Hamas group stated that it is considering a ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip, which United States President Donald Trump described as "final." This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In its statement, the Palestinian group reported that it is considering new truce proposals conveyed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar. At the same time, Hamas stated that the main goal remains to reach an agreement that will end the war and provide for the complete withdrawal of Israel from the territory of Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated that his country is "seriously committed" to reaching an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

There are some positive signs. I don't want to say more at this point. But our goal is to start indirect negotiations as soon as possible - he said during a visit to Estonia.

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that Israel had agreed to the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first public statements after Trump's announcement, called for the complete elimination of Hamas.

"There will be no Hamas. There will be no 'Hamastan'. We will not return to this. It's all over," he said.

Recall

On October 7, 2023, central and southern Israel were under heavy rocket fire from the morning amid a prolonged and large-scale attack. More than 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an address to Israelis amid the attack from the Gaza Strip on Israel, stated that the country is "at war."

In January 2025, the parties reached a temporary truce, which provided for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as an increase in the volume of humanitarian aid for Gaza. However, in March, hostilities resumed after Israel accused Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.