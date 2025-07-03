Hamas considers Trump's ceasefire proposal in Gaza

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
06:14 PM • 8732 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 84455 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 68595 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 62249 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 60090 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 49876 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54598 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 124513 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42554 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46727 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.3m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 78277 views
Russia's experimental naval drones exploded without reaching Ukrainian waters - BudanovJuly 2, 02:35 PM • 3365 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 31231 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 20561 views
Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social mediaJuly 2, 03:40 PM • 4644 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 84455 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 78299 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 95300 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 130295 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 112936 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 20576 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 31245 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 40681 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 96703 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 54287 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Hamas considers Trump's ceasefire proposal in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Hamas group is considering a new truce proposal in the Gaza Strip, conveyed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated serious intentions to reach an agreement, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for the complete elimination of Hamas.

Hamas considers Trump's ceasefire proposal in Gaza

The Hamas group stated that it is considering a ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip, which United States President Donald Trump described as "final." This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In its statement, the Palestinian group reported that it is considering new truce proposals conveyed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar. At the same time, Hamas stated that the main goal remains to reach an agreement that will end the war and provide for the complete withdrawal of Israel from the territory of Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated that his country is "seriously committed" to reaching an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

There are some positive signs. I don't want to say more at this point. But our goal is to start indirect negotiations as soon as possible

- he said during a visit to Estonia.

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that Israel had agreed to the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first public statements after Trump's announcement, called for the complete elimination of Hamas.

"There will be no Hamas. There will be no 'Hamastan'. We will not return to this. It's all over," he said.

Recall

On October 7, 2023, central and southern Israel were under heavy rocket fire from the morning amid a prolonged and large-scale attack. More than 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an address to Israelis amid the attack from the Gaza Strip on Israel, stated that the country is "at war."

In January 2025, the parties reached a temporary truce, which provided for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as an increase in the volume of humanitarian aid for Gaza. However, in March, hostilities resumed after Israel accused Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Estonia
Egypt
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9