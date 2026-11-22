European investigative journalists and politicians have become targets of a new phishing campaign linked to Russia’s FSB. The targets included Christo Grozev, co-author of the "Panama Papers" Bastian Obermayer, employees of the French newspaper Le Monde, and French parliamentarian Éric Bothorel. Le Monde reports, according to UNN.

Details

The attacks have been ongoing since at least mid-October. The perpetrators send messages on Signal impersonating the victims’ acquaintances, offering to join video conferences or Telegram groups.

In reality, the links lead to fake pages through which hackers attempt to steal access to accounts and private correspondence.

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On November 18, Grozev reported a suspicious invitation allegedly from a German journalist with whom he had not communicated for several years. Obermayer and three Le Monde employees received similar messages.

Traces of the cyberattacks lead to Russia’s FSB

French parliamentarian Éric Bothorel was lured into a fake Telegram group through the compromised account of an acquaintance.

European sources cited by the publication link the campaign to the UNC5792 group, also known as Frontier Blizzard and Sentry Bear.

According to U.S. authorities, it is backed by a specialized border service unit of the FSB.

The hackers have already managed to gain access to the account of the head of one of the cybersecurity companies. His name has not been disclosed.

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