The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an alleged hack of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) — a nationwide database used by law enforcement agencies across the country. It contains information on arrest warrants and is used for background checks. This is the second such incident in recent months. CNN reported this, citing two people familiar with the investigation, writes UNN.

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The NCIC database is one of the key information-sharing tools among federal, regional, and local law enforcement agencies in the United States. Police officers use it daily to locate wanted persons, check arrest warrants, and obtain information that may affect the safety of law enforcement officers and citizens.

A former FBI employee who led investigations into cybercrime groups emphasized the seriousness of the potential consequences of the hack.

I am concerned not only about whether the hackers gained access to confidential information, although that is also a problem, but also about whether they could have compromised the integrity of the data on which law enforcement relies - he explained to CNN.

The new incident became known in recent days. At the same time, the FBI has not yet provided an official comment on the situation.

The FBI has previously been targeted by hackers

The new incident occurred after several previous attacks on the American bureau’s systems.

In September, the ShinyHunters hacking group attacked the FBI’s recruitment website, stealing employees’ confidential personal data. In connection with the incident, a Canadian cybersecurity researcher and author was arrested and charged accordingly.

After the attack, some FBI employees complained that they had not received sufficient information about whether their data had been compromised. They were also dissatisfied with the security measures offered to those affected.

Another large-scale hack occurred in 2023. At the time, hackers infiltrated the computer system of the FBI’s New York field office, which was used to investigate cases of child sexual exploitation. In particular, this involved a system for storing images related to the investigation into the case of Jeffrey Epstein.

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