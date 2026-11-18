As part of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, an international hacker network that demanded more than $40 million in ransom was exposed. As part of the case, during simultaneous searches in Kyiv and 11 regions, $370,000 and €20,000 in cash were found. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on November 18, UNN writes.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, exposed an international criminal organization whose members carried out large-scale cyberattacks on foreign companies and demanded multimillion-dollar ransoms. At least 28 companies that paid cybercriminals more than $40.5 million have been identified so far - the OPG reported.

The final amount of the damages is being established.

Who is among the suspects

According to the investigation, "the criminal organization includes at least 27 individuals from various countries, including Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and russia. The international criminal network linked to it has more than 60 members across eight jurisdictions. They include former members of the notorious Conti hacker group".

Four key members of the organization have so far been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255 and Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All of them have been remanded in custody. They face up to 15 years in prison.

Who the hackers attacked

"The targets of the cyberattacks included companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, industrial, and logistics sectors, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure facilities," the OPG stated.

To gain access to corporate networks, the organization’s members, as noted, "pretended to be employees of IT support services, obtained login credentials, and persuaded company employees to install remote-access software." "They used artificial intelligence technologies to automate fraudulent calls," the OPG reported.

"After gaining access to information systems, they stole confidential data, encrypted files, and disrupted the operation of enterprises. They demanded ransom in cryptocurrency in exchange for restoring access, threatening to publish the stolen information," the statement said.

In one documented incident, 1.4 terabytes of data were stolen from a U.S. company, as reported. They demanded $10 million to restore access to the data and received $5 million after negotiations.

What was found during the searches

As part of the international operation involving representatives of U.S. law enforcement agencies, 66 simultaneous searches were conducted in Kyiv and 11 regions of Ukraine.

"Computer equipment, mobile phones, bank cards, nearly $370,000 and €20,000 in cash were seized," the statement said.

The result, the Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized, was made possible by the coordinated work of Ukrainian and U.S. law enforcement agencies. International cooperation in the criminal proceedings is ensured by the Department of International Cooperation of the Office of the Prosecutor General. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine, with operational support from the Cyber Police Department.

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