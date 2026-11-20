The European Commission suffered a large-scale cyberattack involving the use of artificial intelligence tools. The attackers may have gained access to employees’ personal data, while the operation of a number of the institution’s internal systems was disrupted for ten days. Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

At the beginning of November, the European Union’s cybersecurity service CERT-EU discovered that unknown hackers had used ARTEX — a publicly available AI-based tool designed to identify vulnerabilities in information systems.

After detecting the attack, the European Commission temporarily shut down several internal applications. In particular, disruptions occurred in the Sysper human resources system, through which employees receive payslips and arrange leave.

The problems also affected the MyPMO medical expenses reimbursement platform and translation services. The most recent recorded outage occurred on November 18.

Did the hackers manage to steal the data

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Renier confirmed the cyberattack and said that the institution had taken the necessary security measures.

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Most of the affected systems have already been restored, but the investigation is ongoing. Experts are still determining whether the attackers gained access to employees’ personal information.

According to one European official, the bulk of the attack was contained, but the full extent of the potential damage remains unknown.

Because of the incident at the beginning of November, the European Commission even convened an emergency meeting of its governing body. Despite the technical problems, employees’ salaries were paid on time.

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