In the United States, a possible link is being discussed between artificial intelligence and recent large-scale disruptions affecting banks, air travel, and government agencies. The Washington Sun reports, as reported by UNN.

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It is noted that some problems may have arisen due to the rush to install updates intended to address vulnerabilities previously identified by AI systems.

The publication cites confidential conversations with members of Congress. Representatives of major banks and the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) called such a chain of events one possible cause of the disruptions. The affected systems reportedly included JPMorgan Chase and the NSA's closed communications network.

A major outage has paralyzed online banking at the largest U.S. banks

AI is capable of finding a large number of vulnerabilities in software in a short time. According to Senator Mark Warner, companies are under pressure: they need to eliminate the identified weaknesses as quickly as possible, since the same tools can be used by hackers. For example, on November 10, Microsoft released updates for more than 1,200 vulnerabilities.

At the same time, the mass installation of patches also carries risks. Updates can overload outdated systems and cause new disruptions. Thus, an attempt to improve infrastructure security can itself lead to interruptions in its operation.

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