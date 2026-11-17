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An outage affecting Apple services has been reported worldwide, with the highest number of complaints recorded in the United States, UNN reports, citing Downdetector data.

Details

Users are reporting that Apple Pay, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple support services are not working. Users have also experienced problems signing in with their Apple ID.

Outages affecting Apple services have also been reported in Ukraine, but the number of complaints is insignificant.

The cause of the widespread outage is currently unknown.