A major outage has occurred in Apple’s services — what users are complaining about
Kyiv • UNN
Users around the world are reporting disruptions to Apple Pay, iCloud, the App Store, and Sign in with Apple ID. The cause is unknown.
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An outage affecting Apple services has been reported worldwide, with the highest number of complaints recorded in the United States, UNN reports, citing Downdetector data.
Details
Users are reporting that Apple Pay, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple support services are not working. Users have also experienced problems signing in with their Apple ID.
Outages affecting Apple services have also been reported in Ukraine, but the number of complaints is insignificant.
The cause of the widespread outage is currently unknown.