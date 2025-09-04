The HACC changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa, former head of the MSEK in Khmelnytskyi region, setting bail at UAH 20 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court changed the pre-trial detention measure for Tetiana Krupa, former head of the Medical and Social Expertise of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, from detention to a bail of 20 million hryvnias, UNN writes with reference to HACC.

Today, September 4, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, to extend the pre-trial detention measure for the former head of the MSEK (Medical and Social Expert Commission) of Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Thus, the investigating judge changed the pre-trial detention measure from detention to a bail of UAH 20,000,000. - the message says.

The HACC also noted that, in accordance with Part 3 of Article 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the total period of detention of a suspect during a pre-trial investigation should not exceed 12 months. This applies to criminal proceedings concerning grave or especially grave crimes.

Currently, the suspect has been held in custody in criminal proceedings for 11 months. In addition, the HACC obliged the suspect to appear at every request of the investigator, prosecutor or court and to fulfill her duties until November 4, 2025, inclusive. - the HACC statement says.

Recall

On October 4, 2024, the MSEK official and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine's department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were exposed for illegal enrichment amounting to millions of dollars.

Serious violations were found in the declarations of Tetiana Krupa, a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Council and former head of the oblast MSEK. The total amount of violations exceeded UAH 34.8 million.

On March 31, the HACC Appeals Chamber reduced the bail amount for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to UAH 130 million.

On June 4, the HACC Appeals Chamber left unchanged the pre-trial detention measure for Tetiana Krupa, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. She will remain in custody until July 13, 2025, with a bail of UAH 112 million.

The HACC extended the detention of Tetiana Krupa, former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, until September 7, 2025. She was set a bail of UAH 56,018,000 and a number of obligations were imposed in case of its payment.