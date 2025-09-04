The HACC changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa, former head of the MSEK in Khmelnytskyi region, setting bail at UAH 20 million.

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
10:04 AM • 5204 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 10493 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 12275 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 11709 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 27194 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 36956 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 39744 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37247 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 68400 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27703 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.3m/s
39%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 273782 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 266576 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 264014 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 257178 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 21346 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 9782 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 10834 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 27194 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 30441 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 68400 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 1958 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 9786 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 6008 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 14009 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 16159 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
Facebook
Diia (service)
YouTube

The HACC changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa, former head of the MSEK in Khmelnytskyi region, setting bail at UAH 20 million.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa, former head of the MSEK in Khmelnytskyi region. Detention was replaced by bail of 20 million hryvnias.

The HACC changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa, former head of the MSEK in Khmelnytskyi region, setting bail at UAH 20 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court changed the pre-trial detention measure for Tetiana Krupa, former head of the Medical and Social Expertise of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, from detention to a bail of 20 million hryvnias, UNN writes with reference to HACC.

Today, September 4, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, to extend the pre-trial detention measure for the former head of the MSEK (Medical and Social Expert Commission) of Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Thus, the investigating judge changed the pre-trial detention measure from detention to a bail of UAH 20,000,000.

- the message says.

The HACC also noted that, in accordance with Part 3 of Article 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the total period of detention of a suspect during a pre-trial investigation should not exceed 12 months. This applies to criminal proceedings concerning grave or especially grave crimes.

Currently, the suspect has been held in custody in criminal proceedings for 11 months. In addition, the HACC obliged the suspect to appear at every request of the investigator, prosecutor or court and to fulfill her duties until November 4, 2025, inclusive.

- the HACC statement says.

Recall

On October 4, 2024, the MSEK official and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine's department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were exposed for illegal enrichment amounting to millions of dollars.

Serious violations were found in the declarations of Tetiana Krupa, a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Council and former head of the oblast MSEK. The total amount of violations exceeded UAH 34.8 million.

On March 31, the HACC Appeals Chamber reduced the bail amount for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to UAH 130 million.

On June 4, the HACC Appeals Chamber left unchanged the pre-trial detention measure for Tetiana Krupa, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. She will remain in custody until July 13, 2025, with a bail of UAH 112 million.

The HACC extended the detention of Tetiana Krupa, former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, until September 7, 2025. She was set a bail of UAH 56,018,000 and a number of obligations were imposed in case of its payment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv Oblast
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine