Greek tankers to continue transporting Russian oil despite new EU sanctions - Reuters

Operators of Greek tankers carrying Russian oil permitted for export are likely to continue these deliveries, despite the new European Union sanctions package against Russia. This is reported by Reuters, citing shipping sources, according to UNN.

According to agency sources, Greek shipping companies, which make dozens of voyages with Russian oil monthly and account for an estimated 20% of all trade, will continue deliveries at the maximum possible volumes.

While it will be more difficult, such operations are still possible. As long as traders continue to buy oil at the established price, little will change - we will adhere to the new ceiling - a source in a Greek shipping company involved in oil transportation reported.

It is noted that a significant part of Russian oil is currently exported by the so-called "shadow fleet" of unregulated tankers.

According to Reuters, shipping data shows that vessels owned by Greece, part of the world's largest tanker fleet, also transport some Russian crude oil that is not subject to sanctions or does not exceed the established price cap.

The EU Council approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, covering the energy, banking, and military sectors. The restrictions include a reduction in the oil price cap, a ban on transactions with Nord Stream, and an expansion of the list of sanctioned individuals and companies.

