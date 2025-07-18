$41.870.05
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Svyrydenko: the step Ukraine needs is sanctions from the US against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2770 views

Ukraine welcomes the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, but considers it insufficient. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the need to strengthen sanction policy, particularly from the US, to limit Russia's ability to continue the war.

Svyrydenko: the step Ukraine needs is sanctions from the US against Russia

Ukraine welcomes the decision of the EU Council to approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, but this is not enough. Sanctions must be strengthened as long as the war continues. The next point that Kyiv needs is sanctions from the US against the Russian Federation. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

How many more packages (of sanctions against the Russian Federation - ed.) are needed? There is only one answer - as long as the war continues, there must be a strengthening of the sanctions policy on the part of Europeans, on the part of Americans. Therefore, we expected this 18th package of sanctions, we expected Slovakia to lift the veto, which actually happened yesterday. In fact, we are glad that our partners heard us. The next point, which is very important for us, is sanctions from the US. This will be a significant, weighty factor in limiting Russia's ability to continue the war 

- said Svyrydenko.

Recall

The EU Council approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, covering the energy, banking, and military sectors. The restrictions include lowering the oil price cap, banning transactions with Nord Stream, and expanding the list of sanctioned individuals and companies.

Slovakia previously stated that it would allow the approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on July 18. The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had blocked the sanctions, has now reached an agreement with the European Commission on guarantees regarding gas prices and its possible deficit amid the bloc's intention to ban Russian gas imports. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Nord Stream
Yulia Svyrydenko
European Commission
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
