Svyrydenko: the step Ukraine needs is sanctions from the US against Russia

Ukraine welcomes the decision of the EU Council to approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, but this is not enough. Sanctions must be strengthened as long as the war continues. The next point that Kyiv needs is sanctions from the US against the Russian Federation. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

How many more packages (of sanctions against the Russian Federation - ed.) are needed? There is only one answer - as long as the war continues, there must be a strengthening of the sanctions policy on the part of Europeans, on the part of Americans. Therefore, we expected this 18th package of sanctions, we expected Slovakia to lift the veto, which actually happened yesterday. In fact, we are glad that our partners heard us. The next point, which is very important for us, is sanctions from the US. This will be a significant, weighty factor in limiting Russia's ability to continue the war - said Svyrydenko.

Recall

The EU Council approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, covering the energy, banking, and military sectors. The restrictions include lowering the oil price cap, banning transactions with Nord Stream, and expanding the list of sanctioned individuals and companies.

Slovakia previously stated that it would allow the approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on July 18. The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had blocked the sanctions, has now reached an agreement with the European Commission on guarantees regarding gas prices and its possible deficit amid the bloc's intention to ban Russian gas imports.