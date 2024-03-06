Greek Prime Minister says Athens will continue to stand by Ukraine

Greece will continue to stand by Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Black Sea port of Odesa, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

My presence here reflects the respect of the entire free world for your people and underscores Greece's commitment to stand by your side - Mitsotakis told Zelensky.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he saw the Russian attack on Odesawhen he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.