russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 3350 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12723 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 23506 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 43457 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 62760 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62324 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 71399 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 82055 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78529 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84241 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Gold fell in price after Trump's postponement of duties on goods from the EU - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Gold prices fell after Trump delayed the introduction of 50% duties on European goods. Interest in gold as a safe asset has decreased.

Gold fell in price after Trump's postponement of duties on goods from the EU - Reuters

Gold prices fell after US President Donald Trump decided to postpone the introduction of 50% tariffs on European goods. This reduced demand for the precious metal as a safe asset, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

On May 26, gold prices fell as US President Donald Trump postponed the introduction of 50% tariffs on goods from the European Union, which reduced interest in the precious metal as a safe asset, the publication notes.

As reported, the spot price of gold fell by 0.8% to $3,329.78 per ounce. US gold futures lost 1.1%, stopping at $3,329.20.

Other precious metals also fell in price: spot silver fell by 0.5% to $33.31 per ounce, platinum by 0.8% to $1086.2, and palladium by 0.7% to $985.51.

Markets were closed on Monday due to public holidays in the US and Great Britain.

"I would call it a day of range trading. Given Memorial Day in the US, activity is likely to be low today," said Giovanni Staunovo, UBS analyst, commenting on the slight decline after Trump's decision to postpone the introduction of tariffs on EU goods.

Gold price forecasts

Last week, gold showed the best dynamics in the last six years. This happened after Trump again threatened tariffs on goods from the EU and announced a possible 25% tariff on any Apple iPhones sold in the US but manufactured outside the country. At the same time, the dollar index fell to almost a monthly low.

"We still expect prices to rise over the next few months. Gold is likely to test the $3,500 per ounce level again," Staunovo said.

On Sunday, Citi raised its gold price forecast for the next three months from $3,150 to $3,500 per ounce, citing US tariff policy, geopolitical risks and concerns about the US budget. The bank expects gold to consolidate in the range of $3,100 to $3,500 per ounce.

Add

At the same time, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, in April, net gold imports to China via Hong Kong more than doubled the March figure and became the highest since March 2024.

Let us remind you

US President Trump postponed the introduction of a 50% tariff on trade with the EU until July 9, 2025 at the request of Ursula von der Leyen. Negotiations between the EU and the US are to begin in the near future.

The President of the European Commission herself wrote that she had a good conversation with the President of the United States, while the EU and the US "have the most important and close trade relations in the world".

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
Hong Kong
China
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Apple Inc.
