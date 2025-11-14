Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sharply criticized schoolchildren who support Ukraine, suggesting they go to war with the Russians themselves. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Slovak publication Denník N.

Details

During a speech at a school in the city of Poprad in northern Slovakia, Fico urged schoolchildren to consider the current state of the Russian economy. He stated that "the biggest problem is that the European Union is going to provide 140 billion to continue the war."

By "continuing the war," Fico meant supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

When some of the students were outraged by his words, Fico stated that these children should go to Ukraine.

"If you are such heroes in these black T-shirts and support the war so much, then go there," he said. "- Fico said.

After these words, some of the schoolchildren started jingling keys, thereby drowning out Fico's words.

Then they left the hall where the meeting was taking place – one of the girls unfurled a Ukrainian flag.

Fico later commented on the incident on Facebook.

"When there was an opportunity to discuss, they stood up and left. Others are ready to discuss and respect a different opinion, because without it there is no free discussion and without free discussion there is no democracy," he wrote. – he wrote.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his interest in friendly relations between his country and everyone who wishes to cooperate, including Russia.