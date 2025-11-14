"Go to war in Ukraine if you support it": Slovak schoolchildren stood up and left during a meeting with Fico

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
04:09 PM • 1760 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 5072 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 7966 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9242 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11269 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22841 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19722 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44756 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30473 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55236 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 62982 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 30836 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25085 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 17003 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14932 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22842 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19722 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14958 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44757 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 274753 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Denys Shmyhal
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22845 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 8680 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25113 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 83627 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79486 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

"Go to war in Ukraine if you support it": Slovak schoolchildren stood up and left during a meeting with Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1444 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during a speech at a school in Poprad, called on schoolchildren who support Ukraine to go to war with the Russians. Some students left the hall, unfurling the Ukrainian flag.

"Go to war in Ukraine if you support it": Slovak schoolchildren stood up and left during a meeting with Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sharply criticized schoolchildren who support Ukraine, suggesting they go to war with the Russians themselves. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Slovak publication Denník N.

Details

During a speech at a school in the city of Poprad in northern Slovakia, Fico urged schoolchildren to consider the current state of the Russian economy. He stated that "the biggest problem is that the European Union is going to provide 140 billion to continue the war."

By "continuing the war," Fico meant supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

When some of the students were outraged by his words, Fico stated that these children should go to Ukraine.

"If you are such heroes in these black T-shirts and support the war so much, then go there," he said.

"- Fico said.

After these words, some of the schoolchildren started jingling keys, thereby drowning out Fico's words.

Then they left the hall where the meeting was taking place – one of the girls unfurled a Ukrainian flag.

Fico later commented on the incident on Facebook.

"When there was an opportunity to discuss, they stood up and left. Others are ready to discuss and respect a different opinion, because without it there is no free discussion and without free discussion there is no democracy," he wrote.

 – he wrote.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his interest in friendly relations between his country and everyone who wishes to cooperate, including Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine