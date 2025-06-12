Germany will provide Ukraine with 9 billion euros and will participate in the financing of long-range weapons

Germany will participate in the financing of long-range weapons and will provide 9 billion euros to support Ukraine. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Germany will participate in the financing of long-range weapons...We must provide funds so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can purchase materials and thus the production mechanisms are unloaded. We have signed certain agreements that will guarantee this," - Pistorius said.

According to him, Germany planned to provide 4 billion euros to Ukraine this year.

In recent months, we have raised it to 7 billion euros. (We want - ed.) to add another 1.9 billion euros, this has not yet been finally decided. However, part of this will be taken to finance the long-range weapons project. So, we will provide 9 billion euros to support Ukraine - Pistorius said.

Addition

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, saying he wants to talk to Ukrainian leaders about the Russian war against Ukraine and discuss additional military assistance.

On May 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine still hopes for the supply of long-range weapons by Germany, in particular Taurus cruise missiles.

Later, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but did not go into details.

Thе Guаrdian reported that there is a strong suspicion that German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil from the Social Democratic Party blocked the decision to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine.