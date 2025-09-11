Germany to strengthen presence on NATO's eastern border after Russian drones in Poland

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
03:15 PM • 2900 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 10246 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 7076 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 5418 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 12185 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12081 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 14249 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 13203 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 13322 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14266 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhotoSeptember 11, 06:42 AM • 22548 views
Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponedSeptember 11, 06:49 AM • 5822 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meetingSeptember 11, 07:22 AM • 22632 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 20594 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 23561 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 10235 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 12175 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 23617 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 45049 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 105015 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Péter Szijjártó
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 2188 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 23617 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 20633 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 30448 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 95096 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-27

Germany to strengthen presence on NATO's eastern border after Russian drones in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Germany will strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border and expand air patrolling over Poland. This decision was made in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

Germany to strengthen presence on NATO's eastern border after Russian drones in Poland

Germany will strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland. A government representative said this on September 11, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

A German government representative stated that his country would strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border in response to this incident. "In addition to existing commitments in the Baltic region and Poland, the government will expand and strengthen air patrols over Poland," he said.

He added that Berlin would also intensify support for Ukraine and work within the EU to quickly adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

Recall

Poland restricts air traffic in the east of the country along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine from September 10 to December 9. The flight ban is in effect due to the detection of 16 Russian drones on Polish territory.

Also, Latvia closes its airspace in the eastern border region from September 11 to September 18. This decision was made after an assessment by the NAF and events in Poland, which constitute a violation of NATO airspace.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Latvia
NATO
European Union
Germany
Ukraine
Poland