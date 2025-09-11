Germany to strengthen presence on NATO's eastern border after Russian drones in Poland

Germany will strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland. A government representative said this on September 11, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

A German government representative stated that his country would strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border in response to this incident. "In addition to existing commitments in the Baltic region and Poland, the government will expand and strengthen air patrols over Poland," he said.

He added that Berlin would also intensify support for Ukraine and work within the EU to quickly adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

Recall

Poland restricts air traffic in the east of the country along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine from September 10 to December 9. The flight ban is in effect due to the detection of 16 Russian drones on Polish territory.

Also, Latvia closes its airspace in the eastern border region from September 11 to September 18. This decision was made after an assessment by the NAF and events in Poland, which constitute a violation of NATO airspace.