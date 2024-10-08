Germany reacts to Biden's visit being canceled

The German government has responded to the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit and said it regrets it, UNN reports citing Bild.

"We regret the cancellation, but of course we understand the situation in Florida. The White House informed us in advance," German government spokesman Stefan Hebestreit told BILD.

Add

The US president was to arrive in Berlin on Thursday. On Saturday, he was to meet with the German Chancellor, the French President, and the British Prime Minister. The main topic of the summit was to be the war in Ukraine. But today, the White House announced that Joe Biden is postponing the visit indefinitely due to the hurricanes that hit Florida.

Recall

Joe Biden was expected to arrive in Germany on the evening of October 10. The next day, he was to be received with military honors at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after which the two heads of state were to hold talks.

In addition, the media reported earlier that the next meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.