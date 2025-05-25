Germany does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius admits the possibility of participation of the Bundeswehr military as part of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. He said this during an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, DW reports, UNN reports.

Answering journalists' questions about the likelihood of such a scenario, Pistorius stressed that the issue of sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine is not currently being discussed.

The German minister pointed to the procedure for deploying such a contingent, which is clearly spelled out in the Basic Law of Germany, so this opportunity will open for Berlin only within the framework of an international mandate.

For such a deployment of the Bundeswehr abroad, most likely, the permission of the Bundestag will be required. And this is possible only under the auspices of a collective mandate, that is, in the case of deployment within the EU, NATO or the UN. However, there are no initiatives for this yet Pistorius said.

To an additional question from journalists as to whether the German government could itself come up with such an initiative, Pistorius replied: "I do not rule it out."

At the same time, the head of the German defense ministry stressed that before talking about the deployment of peacekeepers, a complete ceasefire should be reached.

We and our allies from the "coalition of the willing" and the "Group of Five" are thinking about this, but at the moment we are clearly not talking about peacekeeping troops he said.

According to Pistorius, the "mandatory condition" for the deployment of German peacekeepers in Ukraine is precisely the "mandate for international collective defense".

"Without a mandate, the deployment of German troops of this scale cannot take place. As soon as it is clear who is responsible for ensuring what within the framework of which mandate, we will decide what task we will take on," the German minister stressed.

In conclusion, he added that the current attacks by Russia against Ukraine indicate that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not want peace.

According to an adviser to the German Ministry of Defense, the Russian Federation will try to advance into the Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The Kremlin wants to create new problems for negotiations.

Germany is increasing its military presence in Lithuania, expanding its tank brigade to 5,000 troops by 2027. This is a response to Russian aggression and strengthening of NATO's eastern flank.

