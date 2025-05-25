$41.500.00
Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas
11:49 PM • 29425 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 04:10 PM • 45034 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 31039 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 59090 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 44688 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 116265 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 102948 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 73162 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82409 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69379 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Germany does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius allows the Bundeswehr to participate in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine if there is an international mandate and a ceasefire. The decision will be made on collective defense.

Germany does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius admits the possibility of participation of the Bundeswehr military as part of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. He said this during an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, DW reports, UNN reports.

Details

Answering journalists' questions about the likelihood of such a scenario, Pistorius stressed that the issue of sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine is not currently being discussed.

The German minister pointed to the procedure for deploying such a contingent, which is clearly spelled out in the Basic Law of Germany, so this opportunity will open for Berlin only within the framework of an international mandate.

For such a deployment of the Bundeswehr abroad, most likely, the permission of the Bundestag will be required. And this is possible only under the auspices of a collective mandate, that is, in the case of deployment within the EU, NATO or the UN. However, there are no initiatives for this yet

Pistorius said.

To an additional question from journalists as to whether the German government could itself come up with such an initiative, Pistorius replied: "I do not rule it out."

At the same time, the head of the German defense ministry stressed that before talking about the deployment of peacekeepers, a complete ceasefire should be reached.

We and our allies from the "coalition of the willing" and the "Group of Five" are thinking about this, but at the moment we are clearly not talking about peacekeeping troops

he said.

According to Pistorius, the "mandatory condition" for the deployment of German peacekeepers in Ukraine is precisely the "mandate for international collective defense".

"Without a mandate, the deployment of German troops of this scale cannot take place. As soon as it is clear who is responsible for ensuring what within the framework of which mandate, we will decide what task we will take on," the German minister stressed.

In conclusion, he added that the current attacks by Russia against Ukraine indicate that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not want peace.

Let us remind you

According to an adviser to the German Ministry of Defense, the Russian Federation will try to advance into the Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The Kremlin wants to create new problems for negotiations.

Germany is increasing its military presence in Lithuania, expanding its tank brigade to 5,000 troops by 2027. This is a response to Russian aggression and strengthening of NATO's eastern flank.

Merz sees no signs that the war in Ukraine will end soon21.05.25, 20:12 • 4080 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Bundestag
NATO
United Nations
European Union
Boris Pistorius
Lithuania
Germany
Ukraine
