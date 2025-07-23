$41.770.05
Germany and France unite EU against US tariffs - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3984 views

Germany and France are rallying EU members to support retaliatory measures against US tariffs until Washington compromises. They propose using the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which would allow blocking American companies and restricting import/export.

Germany and France are rallying other EU members to support retaliatory measures against US tariffs. This will continue until Washington compromises, reports UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

As the publication notes, Berlin, which previously persistently tried to negotiate with the Donald Trump administration on lowering export barriers established by the American president, now wants to threaten a decisive response. It has joined forces with Paris, where they have long advocated for gaining leverage over Trump.

Germany and France advocate for the use of ACI - an anti-coercion instrument. This could give Brussels the freedom to block American companies from participating in public tenders, revoke intellectual property protection, and restrict imports and exports.

At the same time, some other EU member states are cautious about Trump's reaction due to the likely use of ACI. This instrument will only be effective when it receives support from the majority of member states.

Recall

The United States of America will not extend the pause for the introduction of duties. New tariffs will come into force on August 1, 2025, said US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Germany
United States
Tesla
