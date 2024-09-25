Germany allocates EUR 70 million to restore Ukraine's energy sector

On Wednesday, September 25, the budget committee of the Bundestag approved a package of assistance in the total amount of 70 million euros intended for the heat and electricity supply sector of Ukraine.UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.



Details

It is expected that the funds will be used to provide Ukrainian cities and communities with small heat and power plants, boilers, generators, and solar panels.

The goal of this approach is to create a decentralized energy supply using small thermal power plants or solar systems.

We support Ukraine in restoring electricity supply in a decentralized way, because then Russia will not be able to destroy it so easily. This support is an imperative of solidarity, but it is also in Germany's interest. Because Ukraine also defends our security in Europe and in Germany in this war - Federal Minister of Development Svenja Schulze said.

Germany is confident that the creation of a decentralized and flexible energy supply using small combined heat and power plants, boilers, generators and solar systems will prevent the worst effects in the affected cities and communities, especially as winter approaches.

Thanks to this assistance, community centers, hospitals, schools and other social facilities will receive a more reliable and independent energy supply

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Ukraine's international partners have mobilized more than 4 billion dollars to rebuild energy infrastructure