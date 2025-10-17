German Foreign Minister: Budapest is another attempt to make Putin seriously negotiate with Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that Ukraine must be included in any agreement concerning its country and stated that the planned talks in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin were a second attempt to force Putin to recognize the need for serious negotiations with Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau and Reuters.

There should be no decision on Ukraine without Ukraine - said Wadephul in Ankara, referring to the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

He indicated that he understood the planned talks in Budapest as an attempt to persuade Putin to start serious negotiations with Ukraine.

I view the talks in Budapest as a second attempt, after the talks in Alaska, to persuade Putin to finally seriously negotiate with Ukraine - noted Wadephul.

"Ukraine will insist on this, and it has the support of the Federal Republic of Germany," Wadephul said.

