German Defense Minister: no political decision was made to send Taurus to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13145 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 38629 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34297 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 192502 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176693 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171974 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218507 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248638 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154449 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371488 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 2166 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 38629 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 192502 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 157778 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176693 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6420 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17824 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18602 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26785 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34792 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

German Defense Minister: no political decision was made to send Taurus to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105001 views

The German Defense Minister says that no political decision has been made to send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

German Defense Minister: no political decision was made to send Taurus to Ukraine

No political decision has been made to send Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv. This was stated by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday during his trip to Sweden. In particular, Pistorius referred in his conclusions to a high-level military conversation intercepted by Russia in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters , according to UNN.

They always mentioned during this whole phone conversation that there was no political decision, neither the chancellor's (Olaf Scholz - ed.) nor mine, to send Taurus to Ukraine.

 ," Pistorius said at a press conference.

Details

According to Pistorius, Germany's allies are not upset by the scandal over the Russian-recorded call . The minister said he had informed his partners in Washington and London on Monday that it was an individual mistake.

They are not angry or upset with Germany, because they know that we have rules and that these things can happen. 

- Pistorius said.

Optional

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the possibility of transferring long-range missiles Taurusto Ukraine if the German military is needed to help operate them.

However, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock  persistently asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "actively consider" possible deliveries of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Washington, D.C.
Boris Pistorius
Sweden
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
London
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90