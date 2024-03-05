German Defense Minister: no political decision was made to send Taurus to Ukraine

No political decision has been made to send Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv. This was stated by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday during his trip to Sweden. In particular, Pistorius referred in his conclusions to a high-level military conversation intercepted by Russia in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters , according to UNN.

They always mentioned during this whole phone conversation that there was no political decision, neither the chancellor's (Olaf Scholz - ed.) nor mine, to send Taurus to Ukraine. ," Pistorius said at a press conference.

According to Pistorius, Germany's allies are not upset by the scandal over the Russian-recorded call . The minister said he had informed his partners in Washington and London on Monday that it was an individual mistake.

They are not angry or upset with Germany, because they know that we have rules and that these things can happen. - Pistorius said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the possibility of transferring long-range missiles Taurusto Ukraine if the German military is needed to help operate them.

However, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock persistently asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "actively consider" possible deliveries of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.