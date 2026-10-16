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Gerasimov reported to Putin the purported capture of Dobropillia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Gerasimov reported to Putin the purported capture of Dobropillia and settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts. Putin stated that he had control over the "LPR".

Gerasimov reported to Putin the purported capture of Dobropillia

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the Russian army had allegedly "liberated" Dobropillia in the Donetsk region, reports UNN.

Details

In September and during the first two weeks of October, about 500 sq. km and 23 settlements of the "DPR" came under our control. Dobropillia was "liberated" by the troops of the Center grouping

 - Gerasimov said.

He also claimed that Russian troops had allegedly entered Bilozerske, captured Serhiivka, and "liberated" 461 sq. km and 28 settlements in the Kharkiv region. 

Putin, for his part, claimed that the Russian army "fully controls the 'LPR,'" and also stated that since 2026, Russian troops had captured 6,500 sq. km and 310 settlements.

We remind you

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the Russian army had begun strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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