Georgia claims Ukrainian special services likely involved in delivering explosives to the country

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 4870 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 7850 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 11120 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 18504 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 13870 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 14851 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 37968 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39710 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52676 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 83564 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
32%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 8272 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 8050 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 13854 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 27954 views
NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: what is knownSeptember 12, 05:38 AM • 4000 views
Publications
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 4848 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 4402 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 18489 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 83556 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 57075 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Milojko Spajić
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 28978 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 75608 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 38769 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 44970 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 110225 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Georgia claims Ukrainian special services likely involved in delivering explosives to the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

The Georgian State Security Service stated that SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) officers handed explosives to a Mercedes truck driver for import into Georgia. The driver claims he was allegedly transporting the explosives to Russia, but the Georgian special service does not believe him.

The State Security Service of Georgia stated that the explosives brought into the country were allegedly handed over to the driver by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to "News of Georgia".

It has been established that on the territory of Ukraine, employees of the Ukrainian special service handed over an explosive substance to the driver of a Mercedes truck… It was said that she was supposed to transport this substance to the territory of Georgia and hand it over to a specific person indicated by them 

– the State Security Service of Georgia stated.

As the publication writes, the driver himself claims that he was transporting explosives to Russia to arrange "Web 2" – referring to the name of the special operation on June 1 of this year, when Ukraine carried out a large-scale, audacious attack on Russian airbases. However, the State Security Service of Georgia does not believe him: "Operational materials at this stage indicate a single final destination – one of the residential buildings in the Avlabari district of Tbilisi," the Georgian agency says.

Based on this, the Georgian State Security Service is checking other versions, including a possible connection with the local elections scheduled in Georgia for October 4, and related plans of radical groups.

The Security Service of Ukraine has not yet commented on the information from the State Security Service of Georgia.

Two Ukrainians detained in Georgia: methadone found26.07.25, 20:58 • 5687 views

Add

On September 11, the State Security Service reported the detention of two citizens of Ukraine for importing 2.4 kg of hexogen into Georgia. It is alleged that one of the accused transported the explosives through Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey in a truck's hiding place, and after crossing the border at the "Sarpi" checkpoint, another Ukrainian took the hexogen from him.

The accused were charged under parts 3 and 4 of Article 236 and part 4 of Article 214 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (illegal acquisition, storage, carrying, sale, and import of explosive substances into Georgia in violation of customs rules). This provides for imprisonment for up to 9 years.

Cocaine was also found on one of the detainees. Additionally, he is accused of "illegal acquisition and storage of a narcotic substance in a particularly large amount." This crime is punishable by imprisonment from 20 years to life imprisonment.

The publication reminds that this is not the first time that Georgia has announced the seizure of a cargo with a large amount of explosives from Ukraine. A similar incident occurred in February 2024. At that time, it was claimed that 14 kg of C-4 military-grade plastic explosives, disguised as car batteries, were attempted to be transported to Voronezh. The organizer was named Andriy Sharashidze, who ran for deputy of the Odesa City Council in 2020 from the "Servant of the People" party.

At that time, the Georgian State Security Service stated that the intention of transporting explosives through Georgia was allegedly to blame the country after terrorist acts were committed on the territory of the Russian Federation. This version was voiced against the backdrop of regular statements by the ruling "Georgian Dream" regarding attempts to "drag" the country into the war against Russia.

It is unclear whether anyone was detained then. Georgian special services promised to reveal details "in the near future," but no details were ever provided.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Georgian Dream
Security Service of Ukraine
Tbilisi
Bulgaria
Romania
Turkey
Ukraine
Georgia