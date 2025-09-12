The State Security Service of Georgia stated that the explosives brought into the country were allegedly handed over to the driver by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to "News of Georgia".

It has been established that on the territory of Ukraine, employees of the Ukrainian special service handed over an explosive substance to the driver of a Mercedes truck… It was said that she was supposed to transport this substance to the territory of Georgia and hand it over to a specific person indicated by them – the State Security Service of Georgia stated.

As the publication writes, the driver himself claims that he was transporting explosives to Russia to arrange "Web 2" – referring to the name of the special operation on June 1 of this year, when Ukraine carried out a large-scale, audacious attack on Russian airbases. However, the State Security Service of Georgia does not believe him: "Operational materials at this stage indicate a single final destination – one of the residential buildings in the Avlabari district of Tbilisi," the Georgian agency says.

Based on this, the Georgian State Security Service is checking other versions, including a possible connection with the local elections scheduled in Georgia for October 4, and related plans of radical groups.

The Security Service of Ukraine has not yet commented on the information from the State Security Service of Georgia.

Two Ukrainians detained in Georgia: methadone found

On September 11, the State Security Service reported the detention of two citizens of Ukraine for importing 2.4 kg of hexogen into Georgia. It is alleged that one of the accused transported the explosives through Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey in a truck's hiding place, and after crossing the border at the "Sarpi" checkpoint, another Ukrainian took the hexogen from him.

The accused were charged under parts 3 and 4 of Article 236 and part 4 of Article 214 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (illegal acquisition, storage, carrying, sale, and import of explosive substances into Georgia in violation of customs rules). This provides for imprisonment for up to 9 years.

Cocaine was also found on one of the detainees. Additionally, he is accused of "illegal acquisition and storage of a narcotic substance in a particularly large amount." This crime is punishable by imprisonment from 20 years to life imprisonment.

The publication reminds that this is not the first time that Georgia has announced the seizure of a cargo with a large amount of explosives from Ukraine. A similar incident occurred in February 2024. At that time, it was claimed that 14 kg of C-4 military-grade plastic explosives, disguised as car batteries, were attempted to be transported to Voronezh. The organizer was named Andriy Sharashidze, who ran for deputy of the Odesa City Council in 2020 from the "Servant of the People" party.

At that time, the Georgian State Security Service stated that the intention of transporting explosives through Georgia was allegedly to blame the country after terrorist acts were committed on the territory of the Russian Federation. This version was voiced against the backdrop of regular statements by the ruling "Georgian Dream" regarding attempts to "drag" the country into the war against Russia.

It is unclear whether anyone was detained then. Georgian special services promised to reveal details "in the near future," but no details were ever provided.