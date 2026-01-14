$43.180.08
07:44 PM • 1298 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM • 8338 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 12500 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 12836 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 14415 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15281 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 13642 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 13842 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12249 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 21356 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
General Staff Report: 118 combat engagements took place on the front, the hottest being in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the advance of Russian invaders; 118 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy used aviation and drones, carrying out over 3,700 attacks.

General Staff Report: 118 combat engagements took place on the front, the hottest being in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on January 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of the Russian invaders. During the day, 118 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy actively uses aviation and drones, launching 31 air bomb strikes and carrying out over 3,700 kamikaze drone attacks. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting is observed in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions:

Pokrovsk direction: The occupiers made 23 attempts to storm in the areas of Myrnohrad, Udachne, and Udachne. Ukrainian defenders eliminated and wounded 75 people, destroyed an artillery system, a ground robot, and a UAV control point. Another 14 units of equipment and 7 shelters were hit.

General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories13.01.26, 10:22 • 30825 views

Kostiantynivka direction: 13 attacks were recorded in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Shcherbynivka.

Lyman direction: The enemy stormed positions near Torske and Zarichne 11 times, four clashes are still ongoing.

Sloviansk direction: Five attacks in the direction of Zakitne and Fedorivka were repelled.

In the Kupyansk direction, battles continue near Petropavlivka and Borova, and in the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

Southern front section and shelling

In the Huliaipole direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks in the Huliaipole area. In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to advance 10 times towards Ivanivka and Novozaporizhzhia. The Orikhiv and Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi directions also remain under pressure - 14 combat engagements were recorded there.

In the Kursk region and the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction, one attack was repelled, while the enemy carried out over 100 shellings of the border area. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. 

One of 3 ballistic "Iskanders" and 89 of 113 drones neutralized during the Russian attack on Ukraine14.01.26, 08:19 • 3828 views

Stepan Haftko

