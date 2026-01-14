General Staff Report: 118 combat engagements took place on the front, the hottest being in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on January 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of the Russian invaders. During the day, 118 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy actively uses aviation and drones, launching 31 air bomb strikes and carrying out over 3,700 kamikaze drone attacks. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting is observed in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions:

Pokrovsk direction: The occupiers made 23 attempts to storm in the areas of Myrnohrad, Udachne, and Udachne. Ukrainian defenders eliminated and wounded 75 people, destroyed an artillery system, a ground robot, and a UAV control point. Another 14 units of equipment and 7 shelters were hit.

Kostiantynivka direction: 13 attacks were recorded in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Shcherbynivka.

Lyman direction: The enemy stormed positions near Torske and Zarichne 11 times, four clashes are still ongoing.

Sloviansk direction: Five attacks in the direction of Zakitne and Fedorivka were repelled.

In the Kupyansk direction, battles continue near Petropavlivka and Borova, and in the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

Southern front section and shelling

In the Huliaipole direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks in the Huliaipole area. In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to advance 10 times towards Ivanivka and Novozaporizhzhia. The Orikhiv and Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi directions also remain under pressure - 14 combat engagements were recorded there.

In the Kursk region and the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction, one attack was repelled, while the enemy carried out over 100 shellings of the border area. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

