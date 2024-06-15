General Staff: Pokrovsk sector accounts for over a third of enemy attacks

At the front, as of 19:00 on June 15, Russian troops are attacking in several directions, most actively in Pokrovske , where a third of the crow's assault operations are taking place. This is stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The aggressor continues to use aviation and attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovske, which accounts for more than a third of the enemy's assault operations. Ukrainian defenders are holding strong. Currently, the total number of enemy attacks is 74 - , the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

Kharkiv sector. The occupants continue to attack in the area of Vovchansk. Currently, the enemy is trying to implement three attempts to improve their positions, the previous three were repelled. Aviation operating from the territory of the Belgorod region (Russia) was used in the area of Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants intensified their activity in the areas of Petropavlivka and Hrekivka. The total number of attacks today is nine. Fighting continues in the area of Razdolivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy used aviation, striking in the areas of Andriivka, Klishchiyivka and New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 29 times today there were firefights of varying intensity. Nine of them are currently ongoing, namely in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Nevelske. Enemy aircraft were used in the vicinity of Ptychy and Novoselivka, and earlier in the day in the areas of Novohorodivka, Oleksandropol, Myrne, Zhelanne, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Karlivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy tried to break through our lines ten times today, three attempts are still ongoing in the areas of Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. According to preliminary information, the occupants lost 54 men in this sector, one armored personnel carrier and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

In the Vremivsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to 10 over the last day. All of them were unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

"The defense forces continue to repel the enemy and inflict maximum losses along the entire front line," the General Staff emphasized.