08:00 PM • 678 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 2186 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 4086 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 6056 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 11117 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 14112 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 25381 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 41474 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 41712 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 56939 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff on the front situation: 159 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched over 4,000 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Over the past day, 159 combat engagements took place, the enemy used 4034 kamikaze drones and carried out 2089 shellings. On the Pokrovsk direction, 57 occupiers were eliminated.

General Staff on the front situation: 159 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched over 4,000 drones

In total, 159 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. The enemy used 4034 kamikaze drones and carried out 2089 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using 2 missiles, 43 air strikes, and dropped 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4034 kamikaze drones and carried out 2089 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place today, the enemy carried out 54 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the area of the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Pishchane and Dovhenke. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors stopped five attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Stavky, Drobycheve, and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 12 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Filya, and Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, 57 occupiers were eliminated and 35 wounded in this direction today; 6 units of automotive equipment were destroyed and damaged. 19 shelters for personnel were hit and an enemy cannon was destroyed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, according to updated information, Ukrainian units stopped two attacks by the occupiers in the Ivanivka area.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 17 attacks by the occupiers: in the Huliaipole area and towards Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Zahirne, and Svyatopetrivka. The enemy also carried out air strikes near Huliaipilske, Dibrova, Charivne, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no offensive actions by the enemy took place.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

312 battles on the front, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions are the hottest: General Staff map09.02.26, 08:31 • 4708 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine